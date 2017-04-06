Trivago Analyzes Spring Travel and Booking Trends

By analyzing data from web searches that took place between Jan. 19 and March 11, 2017, trivago has released an overview of spring 2017 trends in hotel booking. The report includes how much guests are willing to pay per night, how location impacts prices, and where guests are looking to travel to this spring. According to the data, New York City is the most desired travel destination in the U.S. this spring (30 percent of bookings), with Las Vegas in second (21 percent of bookings). Read more from the report here.