TripAdvisor Names the “Most Excellent” Hotel Chains in the World

NEEDHAM, Mass.—TripAdvisor this week announced the “Most Excellent” hotel chains that have the highest percentage of TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipients globally. Now in its eighth year, the Certificate of Excellence is given to accommodations, as well as other travel businesses, that deliver great service and consistently achieve high traveler reviews on TripAdvisor.

“Travelers all over the world look to our Certificate of Excellence as a sign of consistently high-quality service, and you’ll find these certificates proudly displayed in hotel windows and lobbies from one destination to the next,” said Neela Pal, vice president of brand marketing, TripAdvisor. “Now, for the first time in TripAdvisor’s history, we’re shining a light on the hotel chains–not just the individual properties–that have earned the most this year. Every single brand announced in our rankings today should be proud of the recognition they’re getting from our traveler community.”

Certificate of Excellence recipients are selected using a proprietary algorithm that takes into account the quality, quantity, and recency of user reviews, as well as the business’ tenure on the site. Recipients must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews, and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months. Recipients are announced only once a year.

For the “Most Excellent” ranking, TripAdvisor determined which hotel chains had the highest percentage of Certificate of Excellence recipients across small (20-50 properties), medium (50-500), and large (more than 500) chain categories. To qualify, at least one-third of each chain’s properties had to have been Certificate of Excellence recipients during the most recent Certificate of Excellence period.

Global “Most Excellent” Large Hotel Chains

More than 500 properties

1. Preferred Hotels & Resorts

2. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings

4. Premier Inn

5. Marriott International

6. Best Western International

7. Radisson Hotel Group

8. La Quinta Holdings (Wyndham)

9. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

10. Travelodge Hotels Limited (UK)

Global “Most Excellent” Medium Hotel Chains

Between 50 and 500 properties

1. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

2. Drury Hotels Company

3. The Indian Hotels Company (Taj and Vivanta)

4. The Leading Hotels of the World

5. Shangri-La Group

6. Paradores

7. Relais & Châteaux

8. Kempinski Hotels

9. H10 Hotels

10. Omni Hotels & Resorts

Global “Most Excellent” Small Hotel Chains

Between 20 and 50 properties

1. Belmond

2. The Oberoi Group

3. Loews Hotels & Co

4. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

5. Jurys Inn

6. Jumeirah Group

7. Casa Andina Hoteles

8. Aman Group

9. Pan Pacific Hotels Group

10. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Top photo: Hotel Emma, Preferred Hotels & Resorts