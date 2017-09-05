Travel Workers Go On to Earn More Than Their Peers

According to a new report from the U.S. Travel Association, workers who begin their careers in travel and tourism go on to earn more than their peers who started out in other industries. In nearly 40 percent of cases, individuals who started their careers in travel industry jobs went on to earn an average salary of six figures or more. The report further indicates that the leisure and hospitality sector is the number-one small-business employer in the United States. This industry has been doing particularly well post-recession, with jobs increasing 17 percent between 2010 and 2016. Read more here.