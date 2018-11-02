TradeWinds Island Resorts Undergoes $13 Million Guestroom Renovation

The TradeWinds Island Resorts on St. Pete Beach, Fla., is currently undergoing a more than $13 million room renovation at both its Island Grand and Guy Harvey Outpost properties. The Island Grand room renovation will begin with 288 rooms in the Jacaranda building this fall, with all rooms slated to be redone by February 2019. All 211 rooms at Guy Harvey Outpost are currently being revitalized.

The furniture in the rooms at both properties will receive a fresh look and all rooms will receive new sofa beds, carpeting, fresh paint, and upgraded bathroom mirrors and lighting. All soft goods will be replaced, including bedding, draperies, and upholstery. The Guy Harvey rooms will also receive new club chairs in the seating area, closet doors, sliding glass doors, and windows. New beachfront balconies are being added to 56 of Guy Harvey’s rooms, while new railings and a coat of exterior paint will be added property-wide.

The rooms at both properties are transitioning into an upscale, yet colorful, Florida coastal vibe. The bedrooms will be painted in Earth tones complemented by crisp white linens with pops of lime greens, turquoise, and bright blues in the bolster pillows and shams. The living area will have colors of the sea with the same splashes of color on couches and chairs. A navy carpet with a pattern reminiscent of ocean waves ties it all together.

The Guy Harvey Outpost project will be complete in February 2019, while all rooms at the Island Grand are scheduled for completion by 2020.