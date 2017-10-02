Top Ten U.S. Destinations for Fall Travel

New data from travel search engine trivago has revealed what travel trends hospitality companies can expect for the coming fall. Among the findings, the data revealed that 57 percent of all search inquiries to U.S. destinations have been made by American residents traveling domestically. Based on search volume, visitors from the United Kingdom make up the biggest group of international travelers followed by visitors from Canada, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Mexico, France, and Italy.

The data shows that New York City will be the most popular and the most expensive destination for international visitors. Those heading to New York City from outside the U.S. will pay an average room-night-rate of $268, which is 64 percent more than what they would pay for a night in Las Vegas—the most popular destination city among U.S. travelers for Fall 2017. The lowest average clicked price is for Kissimmee, Fla., at $73.

Florida will be popular with domestic travelers in the fall. Travelers to Orlando and Kissimmee—destinations that are close to theme park attractions—are searching for the longest stays—eight or nine nights on average, respectively. Nevada and California, respectively, follow the Sunshine State as the most searched states within the U.S.

The 2017 fall traveler trends are based on data gathered from trivago.com searches between June 1 and August 2, 2017, for the period of October 1 through November 30, 2017.

The top 10 U.S. destinations for domestic fall travel include:

Las Vegas, Nev. New York City, N.Y. Orlando, Fla. New Orleans, La. Anaheim, Calif. Key West, Fla. Miami Beach, Fla. Myrtle Beach, S.C. San Francisco, Calif. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The top 10 U.S. destinations for international fall travel include: