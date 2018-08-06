Top Franchise Companies and Brands in the U.S. Construction Pipeline

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) recently reported that in the second quarter of 2018, the top franchise companies with the largest construction pipelines are Marriott International with 1,351 projects/177,743 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 1,327 projects/147,728 rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 932 projects/95,018 rooms. Development projects in these three franchise companies account for 66 percent of the total number of rooms in the U.S. construction pipeline.

The largest brands for each of these companies are Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 284 projects/27,584 rooms, Hilton’s Home2 Suites by Hilton with 384 projects/40,240 rooms, and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 430 projects/40,162 rooms. These three brands alone make up 17 percent of the total construction pipeline rooms.

Other high volume brands in the pipeline for each of these franchises are: Marriott’s TownePlace Suites with 201 projects/20,737 rooms and Residence Inn with 190 projects/23,443 rooms; Hilton’s Hampton Inn and Suites with 302 projects/30,700 rooms and Tru by Hilton with 298 projects/28,776 rooms; and IHG’s Staybridge Suites with 143 projects/15,206 rooms and avid hotel with 121 projects/11,187 rooms.