The Countries and Cities Outside of China That Are Leading Hotel Construction in the Asia Pacific Region

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News July 11, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—According to analysts at Lodging Econometrics, the top countries in the Asia Pacific hotel construction pipeline, excluding China, by project count are: Indonesia with 394 projects/66,154 rooms, Japan with 228 projects/46,356 rooms, India with 206 projects/33,501 rooms, Malaysia with 137 projects/36,244 rooms, and Thailand with 134 projects/31,964 rooms.

The cities with the largest pipelines by project count are: Jakarta, Indonesia with 101 projects/19,010 rooms; Seoul, South Korea with 80 projects/15,738 rooms; Tokyo, Japan with 73 projects/16,885 rooms; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with 58 projects/14,834 rooms; and Bangkok, Thailand with 52 projects/11,805 rooms.

