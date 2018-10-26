Home / Industry News / Hot Topics / Top 20 U.S. Cities for Halloween in 2018
Posted by: Lodging Staff in Hot Topics, Industry News October 26, 2018

This year, U.S. spending on Halloween-related expenses are projected to reach $9 billion, according to a recent report by WalletHub. The personal-finance website recently released its 2018 Best Places for Halloween report, comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics ranging from the number of candy and chocolate stores per capita to the average price of a Halloween ticket and the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

  1. New York
  2. Jersey City, N.J.
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Irvine, Calif.
  5. San Diego
  6. Santa Ana, Calif.
  7. Chicago
  8. Las Vegas
  9. Irving, Texas
  10. St. Paul, Minn.
  11. Gilbert, Ariz.
  12. Chula Vista, Calif.
  13. Anaheim, Calif.
  14. San Jose, Calif.
  15. Laredo, Texas
  16. Fresno, Calif.
  17. Long Beach, Calif.
  18. Miami
  19. Hialeah, Fla.
  20. Plano, Texas

