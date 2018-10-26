This year, U.S. spending on Halloween-related expenses are projected to reach $9 billion, according to a recent report by WalletHub. The personal-finance website recently released its 2018 Best Places for Halloween report, comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics ranging from the number of candy and chocolate stores per capita to the average price of a Halloween ticket and the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Top 20 U.S. Cities for Halloween in 2018