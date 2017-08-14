Top 10 U.S. Destinations for Labor Day 2017

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the summer. Last year, the weekend saw more air travel than other popular summer holidays for travel, including Memorial Day and Independence Day, according to data from Expedia. This year, nearly 25 percent of Americans plan to leave town for Labor Day, according to an Expedia survey of U.S. travelers. The survey found that New York and Las Vegas were among the busiest destination cities.

Below are the top ten popular travel destinations expected for this upcoming Labor Day weekend, based on Expedia flight booking data.

1. New York

2. Las Vegas

3. Los Angeles

4. Orlando

5. Chicago

6. Seattle

7. San Francisco

8. Denver

9. Dallas

10. Atlanta