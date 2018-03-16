Top 10 Most Booked Destinations by U.S. Travelers in 2018

NEW YORK—Travel Leaders Group has released a list of the most booked vacations by U.S. travelers for 2018 from its 2018 Travel Trends Survey . Alaska cruises topped the list, while destinations like Orlando, Las Vegas, Maiu, and New York City rounded out the top five.

Internationally, Caribbean cruises and Cancun, Mexico, respectively, maintained the top two spots, while European river cruises edged up one place to third. “It is important to note that interest in the Caribbean, whether it is a cruise or land-based travel, remains high,” Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko says. Mediterranean cruises and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, were the fourth and fifth most popular international destinations, respectively. Top “up and coming” destinations include Iceland, New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam, and Croatia.

Top 10 U.S. Destinations of 2018

2018 Rank Top U.S. Destinations 2017 Rank 1 Alaska (Cruise) 5 2 Orlando, Fla. 1 3 Las Vegas, Nev. 4 4 Maui, Hawaii 2 5 New York City, N.Y. 3 6 Honolulu, Hawaii 6 7 Hawaii (Cruise) 15 8 Miami/Miami Beach, Fla. 10 9 Washington, D.C. 8 10 Los Angeles, Calif. 7

“Alaska is a truly unique bucket-list destination and more and more people from around the world are discovering its awe-inspiring beauty,” Chacko notes. “Our travel advisors frequently recommend it as a not-to-be-missed travel experience, especially for those interested in vivid scenery, wildlife or expedition travel.”

Based on actual booking data, Travel Leaders Group’s survey was conducted over two months from December 20, 2017 through February 19, 2018, with responses from 1,355 North American-based travel agency owners, managers, and frontline travel agents.