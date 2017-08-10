Home / Daily Feed / Throwing a Lifesaver to the Hotel Pool

Throwing a Lifesaver to the Hotel Pool

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 10, 2017

The hotel pool has long been a staple for leisure travelers. For hoteliers, however, pools can be costly to operate and maintain, and many are choosing to instead turn that premium space into a more lucrative area. Depending on the hotel’s market, pools may or may not be worth the investment. But for properties that are already equipped with pool areas, hoteliers should consider how to best maximize the space, whether through unique F&B offerings or events programming to attract more guests. Read more about considerations for operating a successful hotel pool—and whether it’s even worth the trouble—here.

