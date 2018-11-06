Three Hospitality Technology Innovators of 2018

1 ADARA: The World’s Largest Travel Data Co-op

In a world where data is often collected without permission and shared without attribution, data ownership is a principle that travel data co-op ADARA takes very seriously.

For nearly a decade, ADARA has been steadily and rapidly growing its collection of real-time data captured through agreements with travel brands around the world, says Scott Garner, ADARA’s president of data and analytics. Its early partners included Hilton and U.S. Airways, before it was acquired by American Airlines. From there, big partners like Marriott gave the collection meaningful boosts when they joined the family. “We now have about 200 brands that contribute data and 700 million active unique profiles. While certainly the volume of data is important, we are equally focused on growing the depth of the data,” Garner explains. “For many of these travel profiles, we could have 50 to 70 different data variables that give us some insight around intent and the interest behaviors of that traveler.”

