3 “You have to roll up your sleeves and get involved.”

“In a small brand, for better or worse, you have to sort of roll up your sleeves and get involved in a lot of different disciplines. And I think that breeds more of a culture of mutual understanding of disciplines and working together to really accomplish the goal of getting heads in beds and getting revenue, versus just taking a silo approach,” said Gary Hawkins, vice president of revenue strategy, Sydell Group.