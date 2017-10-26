Three Hospitality Companies Ranked Among the World’s Best Workplaces

Global research, consulting, and training firm Great Place to Work named Hilton, Accor, and Hyatt among this year’s World’s Best 25 Workplaces , an annual ranking of multinational organizations with at least 5,000 employees worldwide and 40 percent of its global workforce working outside the organization’s home country.

Each year, Great Place to Work compiles the list based on global assessments, asking employees about their jobs, managers, coworkers, culture, opportunities for training, and support for work/life balance.

Hilton came in at number nine on the list with 163,170 employees around the world. That’s up from its ranking of number 17 in 2016. The number of employees also grew from last year by 14,773 people. Accor rose one ranking since last year—from number 13 in 2016 to number 12 this year. The company also increased the number of its employees from about 143,000 to about 190,000. Hyatt was ranked the 16th best workplace in the world in 2017 with 100,000 employees, up from 96,627 last year. The company ranked 11th in 2016.

From late 2016 to mid-2017, Great Place to Work surveyed more than 6,600 organizations around the world employing a total of 10 million people. The nominated organizations went through an application process before Great Place to Work ranked and selected the organizations on the basis of a survey measuring employee perceptions of their workplace and an audit completed by management and evaluated by an independent Great Place to Work team.

Companies in the 2017 list operate in a total of 51 countries, with the largest number of organizations based in the United Kingdom. The most represented industries on the list were technology, manufacturing, and production.