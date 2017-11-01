Thompson Chicago Creates Disaster Relief Initiatives for Thanksgiving Travel

CHICAGO, Ill.—This Thanksgiving season, Thompson Chicago is launching a series of initiatives to aid in the relief and restoration efforts of disaster-worn areas in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California.

“Our team at Thompson Chicago was inspired by the tremendous outreach within communities across the U.S. to help one another,” states General Manager Steve Shern. “We want to do our part to send our own appreciation to all areas of the country that were affected by these disasters.”

In light of the widespread natural disasters across the country and its territories this year, the luxury lifestyle hotel in Chicago’s Gold Coast is inviting its leisure travelers, business travelers, and victims of recent events across the U.S. to participate in its initiatives running through the month of November to benefit disaster relief organizations, such as the American Red Cross. The hotel will donate 5 percent of eligible room revenue from any group room bookings to the disaster relief fund of the group’s choice, during the entire month of November. The hotel will also donate to the American Red Cross’ disaster relief fund 5 percent of all revenues from the hotel’s “Thankful” package, which includes a bottle of wine and bottled waters upon guests’ arrival, 50 percent off valet parking. Another package is available for those registered through Thompson Chicago’s frequent business travel membership program—five percent of revenues for that will go to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts in areas that have experienced severe damage due to recent natural disasters.

To honor the persistent spirit and strength of communities in Puerto Rico, Houston, Southern Florida, and Northern California, the hotel is opening its doors to those impacted by disasters. Thompson Chicago is offering the Thompson Rest and Restore getaway–an opportunity for the people of the aforementioned areas to enjoy a few days of respite and rejuvenation with a relaxing two-night stay at Thompson Chicago. Travel for two people is included. Those in Puerto Rico, Southern Florida, Northern California, and Houston, Texas need only email SalesSp@thompsonhotels.com with their name, address, and email, including “Thompson Chicago: Rest and Restore” in the email subject line.