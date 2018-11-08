This Week’s Comings and Goings

Rob Morgan will facilitate communication between the development and operations teams and lead strategic initiatives as senior vice president of transitions and operations strategy, a newly created position for Davidson Hotels & Resorts. Before this position, Morgan launched his own hospitality consulting business and worked for 12 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Denise Godreau has been named chief brand and innovation officer, a newly created position for the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand by Orange Lake Resorts. She will lead an executive team to drive research, data mining, and digital technology efforts. Godreau comes to the brand from SeaWorld Entertainment, where she served as chief marketing officer.

Advertisement

INNSIDE by Meliá New York, the North American flagship property for Spain’s hotel company Meliá Hotels International, has appointed Mauricio Patino as general manager. Patino is responsible for property management, implementing new initiatives, and leading team development in this role.

Seán Carney will assist in the 2019 opening of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort as managing director, and his responsibilities include overseeing all six dining outlets, operations, and spa accommodations. Carney most recently served as managing director of Lough Eske Castle, a Solis Hotel in Donegal, Ireland.

Portland, Ore., hotel The Benson welcomes Georgy Schweitzer to lead hotel operations and collaborate with many departments to improve guest experiences as managing director. Schweitzer has more than 30 of hospitality experience, and he most recently served as CEO of West Coast Event Productions.

Kyle Martin is serving as director of sales and marketing for the Thompson Chicago, where he will manage the property’s revenue generation and bring the brand forward in the city. Martin’s hospitality career began with First Hospitality Group before moving on to the complex business travel sales manager for W Hotels of Chicago.

The Garden Court Hotel in Palo Alto, Calif., has named Dean Gonzalez director of sales and marketing, where he is leading staff to increase the property’s presence in the town. Gonzalez most recently served in the same position for the Hilton Garden Inn in Palo Alto, giving him knowledge of the area.

Cathy Ruhling joins the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio, as director of sales and marketing. Ruhling most recently served in the same position for the Doubletree Cleveland South, and has director-level experience working for the Crowne Plaza Cleveland City Center, Holiday Inn Select Strongsville, and Holiday Inn Lansing West.

As food and beverage director for the Cheeca Lodge & Spa in the Florida Keys, Israel Ferrer will manage operations for the properties four restaurant outlets: Atlantic’s Edge, Nikai Sushi Bar, Neapolitan Italian Bistro, and Mia Cucina. Prior to the Cheeca Lodge & Spa, Ferrer served as director of food and beverage for the Muse Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants in New York.

Lotte New York Place has promoted Brent Howard to manage the private reception and concierge teams for The Towers, the top 14 floors of the hotel. Howard will also oversee management, guest experiences, and general operations for this segment of the property. Howard served as meetings and events manager for the property starting in 2016.

Hotel Retlaw in Fond du Lac, Wis., has hired Michael Bublitz as general manager and Sue Irizarry as director of sales and catering. While Bublitz will oversee the team of employees and guest experience services for the property, Irizarry will plan group sales and meetings and events, as well as collaborate with food and beverage and banquet staff.

The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington has welcomed two new executives to grow the property. Pina Purpero will be responsible for the operations, management teams, and guest experiences as general manager. And Jennifer Grosclaude will develop and manage client relationships to generate new business as director of sales, marketing, and events.