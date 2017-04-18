Third My Place Hotel Planned for Utah

My Place Hotels of America announced plans to establish a third hotel in Utah by the end of 2017. The new four-story, 63-room extended stay hotel in St. George will be positioned near three geological regions – The Mojave Desert, Colorado Plateau and Great Basin – to provide visitors with easy access to surrounding state parks and nearby dining and retail options.

My Place Hotel-St. George is independently owned by Hotel Barons STG, LLC, and is the fourth My Place hotel developed and owned by Principal Engineer and Utah native, Craig Larsen.

My Place has two additional Utah hotels in West Jordan and West Valley City, as well as a North Las Vegas location in Nevada, which is currently under construction. The new Utah location is part of My Place Hotels’ U.S. expansion campaign. Terry Kline, EVP of Franchise Development, said he is confident that the addition of the St. George location will fill the underserved niche in the southern Utah market and surrounding area.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our valued franchise partnership with Craig and his team at Hotel Barons as they commence the development of their fourth My Place hotel. Their commitment to developing My Place hotels has been and will continue to be an undoubtedly significant factor in the growth of My Place Hotels of America,” Kline said.

My Place Hotels offer nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room at the St. George location will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for guests’ convenience. Guests will also have a new Breakfast in Bed option.

The My Place Hotels of America, LLC. chain currently has 32 open hotels, a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels, and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow.