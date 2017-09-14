These Hotel Workers Became Heroes During Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma may have left a path of damage and destruction across the Caribbean and U.S. Southeast, but the disaster also brought out stories of residents and businesses coming to each other’s aid. Emerging accounts relay how hotel staff braved the storm to protect guests and trapped residents, volunteered their vehicles or drove through harsh conditions to get to a property or transport others, and cooked and served free meals. Read about the hoteliers and hotel staff who went above and beyond to serve during Hurricane Irma here.