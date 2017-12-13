PORTSMOUTH, NH—Lodging Econometrics recently released its Global Construction Pipeline Trend Report, which compiles the construction pipeline for every country and market in the world. Currently, the top world regions by project count are North America with 5,239 projects totaling 639,712 rooms, Asia Pacific with 4,233 projects totaling 903,415 rooms, and EMEA with 2,100 projects totaling 395,506 rooms.

The United States and China together account for more than half of the global hotel construction pipeline with 5,011 projects/608,837 rooms and 2,435 projects/538,836 rooms, respectively. The U.S. accounts for 40 percent of all projects while China accounts for 20 percent so that 60 percent of the global pipeline is concentrated in just two countries.

The cities with the largest hotel project counts in the world are as follows.

1. New York



New York has the largest hotel construction pipeline in the world right now with 181 projects totaling 30,225 rooms.

2. Houston



Houston has the second largest hotel construction pipeline in the world with 148 projects and 16,398 rooms planned or under construction.

3. Dubai



Dubai takes third place with 145 projects and 40,733 rooms under construction.

4. Dallas



Dallas has the fourth largest hotel construction pipeline in the world with 143 projects totaling 17,580 rooms.

5. Seoul



With a total of 126 projects and 22,199 rooms in the pipeline, Seoul has the fifth largest hotel construction pipeline in the world.