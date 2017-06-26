These Are The Top Trends Impacting Hotel Real Estate

The Counselors of Real Estate (CRE) has released its annual list of the top issues that are influencing real estate today. The biggest challenges ranged from global uncertainty to the impacts of booming technological innovations. In the hospitality space in particular, automation is expected to change how hotels are bought, sold, and managed. Staff roles from housekeeping to front-desk concierge could be automated in the coming years, impacting labor costs and job availability at hotel properties. Read more about the top real estate trends and what they mean for the hospitality industry here.