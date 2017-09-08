Cape Cod, Mass.-The Valle Group announced recently completed renovations to the former Sleepy Hollow Motor Inn, located on Woods Hole Road in Falmouth, Mass. The 24-room motel, built in 1959, is now called the Treehouse Lodge.

The owners revamped the existing motel with a focus on the “tiny home” aesthetic, a downsized space that is simple yet efficient. In order to keep the Treehouse Lodge as one of the more affordable accommodations in the area, no major changes were made to the building’s structure. Instead, the rooms and lobby were outfitted with new flooring, paint, and furnishings and all mechanicals, plumbing, and HVAC were updated. The bathrooms and kitchenettes were remodeled by White Wood Kitchens of Sandwich, MA. The pool at the center of the property was removed and replaced with a community garden area, complete with a custom “fire ball” by sculptor Sandra Vlock, and landscaped by Foster Creative Designs of Plymouth.

“We look forward to Treehouse Lodge becoming an icon of the Wood’s Hole community,” states Christian Valle, president of The Valle Group. “It was a great collaborative effort by all involved and The Valle Group was thrilled to be a part of it.”