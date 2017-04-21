CHICAGO, IL – The Talbott Hotel, a Joie de Vivre boutique property, will officially re-open in May following a four-month, $20 million renovation. The historic Gold Coast hotel, originally constructed in 1927, received a full interior refresh driven by KARA MANN, the celebrated Chicago-based interior design icon.

The renovation marks the most extensive update in the history of the 90-year-old hotel. Improvements include brand-new guest rooms and suites that increase the total number of keys from 149 to 178. All public areas – including the lobby and meeting and event spaces – were refreshed to cultivate a modern and residential aesthetic. A new state-of-the-art fitness center was also added.

The new restaurant at The Talbott, 20 East, will open in early May and will feature quality-driven and modern takes on American fare from Chef James Keane. Guests and locals alike can enjoy 20 East’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additionally, the bar serves craft beers, wines, and culinary cocktails that pair with the cuisine. A signature weekend brunch will be accentuated by 20 East’s outdoor patio.

“The Talbott has been a fixture in the Gold Coast for nearly 90 years and is a backbone of the neighborhood,” said Morgan Bailey, the Talbott Hotel’s General Manager. “Our team members, many of whom have been with the hotel for over 20 years, are ready to welcome back our guests and act as social ambassadors for locals while introducing Chicago visitors to everything our incredible city has to offer.”

Originally designed by John Archibald Armstrong and built in 1927, The Talbott blends a European-inspired classic façade with modern amenities. The newly renovated hotel reflects the changes that the neighborhood – home to numerous international fashion brands – has seen over the years. KARA MANN transformed the interior of the property, paying homage to the hotel’s history while looking toward the future.

A neutral palette – accented with subtle punctuations of color – was selected for the fabrics and materials used within the entire property to act as a bridge between the classic and the current. Traditional materials, such as plaster, milk-painted wood paneling, and terrazzo, are a part of the design throughout the ground-floor public spaces. The artwork in this space has a contemporary edge in contrast to the traditional wood paneling on which it hangs.

The guest rooms feature a mix of modern and traditional elements. The furniture and lighting is a carefully curated mix of styles that create a residential feel in the rooms, featuring a crisp neutral palette with textured wallcovering, white sheer draperies, and a solid, deep ink-colored carpet.