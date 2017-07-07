The Scott Resort & Spa Undergoes $15 Million Revamp

The Scott Resort & Spa in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, will soon unveil the first phased of its $15 million redesign in September 2017. Formerly a known as the Firesky Resort before Valley-based Classic Hotels & Resorts purchased it from Kimpton, the 204-room property’s renovation will include redesigned shared spaces and guestrooms, enhanced amenities, and creative programming for guests.

Phase one of the renovation includes all public spaces–two revitalized lagoon pools, new lobby lounge, 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and a signature restaurant and bar. Phase two, set for summer 2018, will revamp all 204 spacious guestrooms, each of which features private outdoor patios or balconies. The second-phase renovation will also unveil an all-new Presidential Suite and the addition of four one-bedroom suites.

The Scott’s redesign included work from New York and San Francisco-based AvroKO, local architect firm Synectic Design, and Hart Howerton, which is overseeing the meetings space. The design celebrates the historic building’s original, Spanish Revival-inspired architecture while incorporating new layers to the desert sanctuary: colors and comforts of old Havana in woven textiles, seating nooks, lush plants, and tapestries; Bauhaus fixtures and finishes in clean, geometric forms; and mission revival stucco surfaces with deep windows and entryways.

The lobby upgrades will add caning screens that contrast against curved brass chandeliers and rattan settees scattered throughout the lobby to mimic the eclectic style of a front porch in Havana. Blue-glazed olive jars and indoor landscaping create an intimate seating oasis for guests. A hand-crafted, Spanish-tiled bar and existing arches reflect the traditional, original architecture of the space. Vintage artwork and paintings compliment signature rattan and wicker furniture.

The signature lobby bar and restaurant will be completely re-concepted while maintaining its indoor-outdoor layout. A large tree will serve as the bar’s focal point in the center of the open-air space, surrounded by abundant succulents and indigenous plant life. The fireplace will remain intact as a gathering place for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The new furnishings and décor are met with an all-new menu, designed by Executive Chef Christopher Bailey.

Several upgrades to the resort’s two lagoon-like pools will include additional cabanas and new landscaped surrounds. The Acqua Pool Bar is open to guests and locals, who can also dip their toes in the resort’s signature sandy beach pool.

The resort’s 14,000 square feet of meeting and function space will receive all new custom Axminster carpeting and custom decorative light fixtures that echo the property’s overall Spanish- and Moroccan-inspired ambiance. Landscaping and outdoor lighting upgrades are also underway for the event lawn, the resort’s main wedding venue. Smaller common public spaces and patios will be refurbished, with additional fire pits for lounging.