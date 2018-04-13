The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park to Undergo Renovation

NEW YORK, N.Y.–New York City icon The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is turning the page to write its next chapter. Channeling the classic yet contemporary New York residence of today, the first phase of the hotel-wide transformation will include all guestrooms and suites–with the debut of two new Presidential Suites, the Club Lounge, and a lobby lounge, continuing the hotel’s evolution as a luxurious social perch.

Punctuated by custom-made furniture throughout, the design celebrates historical elements of the urban oasis envisioned by architect Emery Roth in 1930, while creating a refined, townhouse escape to frame the 843-acre Central Park. Separately, La Prairie Spa will also welcome a refreshed new look and enhance its offering.

“Drawing inspiration from our front garden, the reawakening embodies the sights, sounds, and palette of Central Park,” Winfred van Workum, general manager of The Ritz Carlton New York, Central Park, says. “We look forward to heightening the guest experience with bespoke New York touches and welcoming our esteemed guests to a new era of modern luxury.”

A framework to its surroundings, the transformed guestrooms will evoke the romance of a park-facing penthouse with Parsons tables and lounge settees in earthy shades of hazelnut and slate rock, as well as marble coffee tables adorned with page-turning Manhattan books. Creamy ecru hues, custom carpeting inlaid with a Matisse sketch, and Fornasetti wallpaper of cloud formations can be found throughout the rooms creating a New York townhouse feel.

Throughout the hotel, black-and-white photography will adorn the walls, highlighted by New York artists including fashion and portrait photographer Rodney Smith. Tech-savvy additions to accommodate today’s traveler include Smart TVs, bedside tables with built-in outlets, and premium sound systems in suites.

Early 2019 will mark the second and final chapter with the transformation of the bar and restaurant.