The PlumpJack Group To Redevelop Squaw Valley Inn

Squaw Valley, Calif.—Lifestyle hospitality management company, The PlumpJack Group, launched a multi-brand strategic partnership to redevelop the Squaw Valley Inn into the PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn & Residences, set to be completed in December 2019. The team, comprised of Meriwether Co., CCY Architects, Level Four Advisors, VITA, HDSF, and The PlumpJack Group, will create an all-season destination resort and residence at the base of Tahoe’s historic Squaw Valley Mountain and near The Village at Squaw Valley.

“We’ve assembled our dream team and are ready to embark on creating Tahoe’s most distinctive resort and residences,” said Hilary Newsom, president and partner of The PlumpJack Group. “We’re building on our rich history with Squaw Valley and the legacy of the resort and infusing the new development with our signature PlumpJack hospitality.”

The project will replace the existing Squaw Valley Inn with a new 60-room inn and 34 slope-side residences. Award-winning CCY Architects of Aspen, Colo., has re-imagined the property with a forward-thinking design that reflects the warmth and charm of the existing inn. The aesthetic is “alpine luxe” and filled with high-touch amenities and services. The residences will offer exclusive access and fringe benefits to buyers, including The PlumpJack Group’s portfolio of wineries, luxury hotels, and restaurants and bars, as well as the services available at the adjacent inn, including an on-site restaurant and bar, pool, spa, fitness center, and ski valet.