NEW YORK—Three U.S. regions are among the most popular luxury travel destinations of 2017, according to a recent survey by luxury travel website LuxuryHotelsGuides.com. Paris, the global hub of art, fashion, and culture, is the most popular destination for luxury travelers in 2017.

The survey is sourced on data from over 3 million visitors to the website in 2017. The survey methodology combines both the overall popularity of each destination (60 percent weighted) with the average transaction amount each traveler spends on their hotel (40 percent weighted). The higher the average spend per destination and the more visitors, the higher the destination appears on the list.

Overall, three destinations in the U.S. made the list, New York, Hawaii, and Florida. Dubai, New York, London, and Singapore round out the top five destinations for luxury travelers according to the survey. Another U.A.E. city, Abu Dhabi, also made the list. Two destinations in Spain (Majorca and Barcelona) made the top 25 as well. Maldives and the Bahamas are also featured in the top 25 mainly due to their high average visitor hotel spend.

The top 25 luxury travel destinations for 2017 are as follows.

1. Paris, France

2. Dubai, U.A.E.

3. New York, N.Y.

4. London, U.K.

5. Singapore

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. Rome, Italy

8. Bali, Indonesia

9. Hong Kong

10. Hawaii

11. Maldives

12. Santorini, Greece

13. Florida

14. Majorca, Spain

15. Cancun, Mexico

16. Barcelona, Spain

17. Venice, Italy

18. Amalfi Coast, Italy

19. Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

20. Bahamas

21. Tokyo, Japan

22. Sydney, Australia

23. Phuket, Thailand

24. Milan, Italy

25. Vienna, Austria