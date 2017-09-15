MINNEAPOLIS–The Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis has completed a $25 million transformation and conversion to Curio Collection by Hilton, the first Curio property in Minnesota. The downtown hotel’s redesign and conversion is focused on showcasing the history of Minneapolis while paying homage to the explorer, Jacques Marquette, with whom the hotel earns its name and location. With proximity to Target Field, Target Center, Orpheum Theatre, and Orchestra Hall, the hotel’s neighborhood is central to the city’s tourism and business neighborhoods.

A full redesign by Mark Zeff Design serves as the backdrop to the 282 updated guestrooms as well as a new lobby, food and beverage outlets, public spaces, and more. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring the new Marquette Hotel, Curio Collection to life,” said Neville Erasmus, general manager of Marquette Hotel. “True to Curio and our new Marquette brand, we are activating a completely new value proposition which pays homage to the history and landmarks of Minneapolis. Our goal is to open a new hotel that provides truly memorable experiences within a modern, luxurious environment.”

The hotel’s amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour room service, 24-hour business center, bicycle rentals, in-room massages, personal shoppers, and a sundry filled with snacks and toiletry items available for purchase. The property also has 25,000-square feet of flexible meeting and event space. This includes Windows on Minnesota—a 13,000-square foot space on the 50th floor with views of Minneapolis. The Galaxy Ballroom, the largest of the four grand ballrooms, is a 4,416 square-foot-space that has been updated to match the hotel’s new modern look.

The Marquette Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, is owned by JMI Realty and managed by HEI Hotels and Resorts.