Opening in September 2017 in New York City, MADE hotel has appointed Greg Prochel as executive chef and Charles Seich as food and beverage partner. Proechel will serve as executive chef at MADE’s numerous dining outlets including the restaurant, lobby bar, and rooftop. Previously, Proechel was the head chef of the acclaimed Le Turtle in New York City, Blanca, and Mr. Nilsson. Seich will oversee all Food & Beverage operations at MADE.

Here’s a look at other recently-announced comings and goings in hotel restaurants and hospitality F&B departments:

Caneel Bay Resort in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, has named Kyle Woodruff as executive chef, where he will oversee all dining operations, menu creation, and procurement of fresh ingredients to Turtle Bay Estate House, Caneel Beach Terrace, Caneel Beach Bar & Grill, and Cannella as well as private dining, room service, and event catering. Woodruff previously opened two restaurants in Virginia—River Inn Seafood and Grill in Norfolk and Waypoint Seafood and Grill in Williamsburg.

Hyatt Regency New Orleans has named Yvan Didelot executive chef of the property’s eight-plus dining options. As an experienced hospitality leader, Didelot has joined the food & beverage team to focus on all top line strategies, restaurant positioning, food-based initiatives, and the execution of top tier services and cuisine. Most recently. Didelot served as the opening Executive Chef at Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro as well as the Grand Hyatt Santiago.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has appointed David Viviano as executive chef. With more than 20 years of experience in independent fine dining restaurants and luxury hotels, Viviano will oversee all culinary operations on the AAA Five Diamond oceanfront property, including fine dining room Angle, al fresco eatery Breeze Ocean Kitchen, Temple Orange Mediterranean Bistro, Stir Bar & Lounge, in-room dining and social events. Most recently, Chef Viviano served as executive chef at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui.

Hotel Granduca Austin has named Angie Lime as sous chef of the hotel’s Visconti Ristorante and Jonathan Ludlow as food and beverage outlets manager. Lime will focus on creating high-quality dishes for guests to enjoy the best culinary experience possible. She joined the hotel in 2015 as kitchen manager and has previously worked for Hilton Worldwide. Ludlow will manage all food and beverage outlets at the hotel, collaborating with the executive chef and culinary team to create a memorable dining experience for hotel guests. Most recently, Ludlow served as food and beverage manager at Doubletree by Hilton at Campbell Centre in Dallas, and has also worked at Edoko Sushi and Robata in Frisco, Texas, and ALoft Hotels in Plano, Texas.

BENCHMARK has named Jean Marie Napoliello as director of food and beverage for Topnotch Resort, a Gemstone Collection property in Stowe, Vermont. Napoliello was most recently food and beverage manager at the Hilton Garden Inn in Burlington, Vermont, and served in the same position for Smuggler’s Notch Resort of Jeffersonville. She also owned and served as general manager of the Vermont Supper Club, a restaurant she created, opened, and operated in Hardwick.