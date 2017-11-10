The Julia: An Authentically Miami Hotel

In the late 1800s, Julia Tuttle purchased land in southern Florida and convinced a railroad owner to send trains to the area. Over 100 years later, The Julia hotel honors the first woman credited with founding a major city in the United States.

Located in the building that houses the third oldest hotel in Miami, The Julia has been restored to embrace and reflect traditional architecture from the 1930s. The property is located in Miami’s South of Fifth—“SoFi”—neighborhood, which is full of up-and-coming restaurants and small shops. Designed by Stephen Busto, the lobby features original Cuban tile flooring, as well as unique architectural designs. Pieces from local artists, custom furnishings, and wood paneling create an eclectic feel in the 29 different guest rooms.

A daily complimentary wine and cheese hour welcomes guests and gives them an opportunity to meet others staying at The Julia. Guests are also invited to indulge in a French continental breakfast offering fresh croissants, brioche, pain au chocolat, yogurt, fruit, juices, coffee, and tea.

The Julia is owned by SMS Lodging, a management company continuing to expand its hospitality footprint throughout Key West and Miami.