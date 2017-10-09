The House Barbados Reopens

The House by Elegant Hotels, an adults-only boutique hotel on Barbados’ platinum west coast, recently completed an extensive renovation to modernize its current ocean-inspired design, and created a space for the addition of a brand new spa. The 34-room all-suite property, which has been named one of the ‘Top Hotels in the World’ by Travel + Leisure, welcomed its first guests on October 3 following its transformation.

Inspired by Barbados’ natural beauty and prime beachfront location, The House features a laid-back beach house aesthetic, creating its signature, home-away-from-home feeling. In an effort to foster a greater sense of arrival, the outdoor space was outfitted with lush landscaping, relaxing water features and a small yoga pavilion to encourage relaxation.

Beyond the courtyard, the open-air oceanfront living room was redesigned with a new layout, updated flooring, modern furniture, contemporary artwork and enhanced light fixtures. As the pulse of the hotel, and the gathering area for breakfast, afternoon canapés and sunset cocktails, the space now features a chic color palette of sophisticated white fabrics, complemented by ocean-inspired blue accents, and pale walnut and teakwood tones.

After breakfast is served, the morning buffet area now disappears behind decorative ‘Shoji’ screens that slide to maintain the breezy, living room atmosphere. Meanwhile, the popular 1703 Mount Gay Rum Bar on the outdoor terrace was re-positioned so guests can catch the iconic sunsets for which Barbados’ west coast is known.

As part of the re-design, five of the existing one-bedroom ocean-view suites were converted into 10 ocean-view junior suites, the most popular room category at The House. Additionally, all existing rooms were renovated with new furniture, bed runners, throw pillows and area rugs, ensuring the chic tropical feel remains consistent throughout the property.

Having transformed the former gym and library into one cohesive space, the newly created Spa at The House features two private treatment rooms, including a couples’ room, where guests can rejuvenate with a selection of massages, facials and beauty services, such as manicures and pedicures. With a focus on restoring balance, the experienced therapists will guide guests on a journey using the Five Elements Theory – incorporating wood, fire, metal and water – and the hotel’s signature bespoke scent, an essential oil blend of Gardenia, Neroli, Petitgrain and Sweet Orange. Designed as a serene retreat for guests, the new spa uses Elemental Herbology products and offers exotic refortifying treatments, such as a Ho-Leaf and Rosemary Muscle Melt Massage and the Macadamia and Papaya Body Scrub.