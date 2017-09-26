Home / Daily Feed / The Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Is Growing

The Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Is Growing

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News September 26, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—The total hotel pipeline for every country and market in the world stands at 12,190 projects and 2,029,231 rooms, up 8 percent by projects year over year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics’ Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report. The number of projects under construction is up 9 percent YOY and stands at 5,691 projects/1,048,457 rooms. The number of projects scheduled to begin construction in the next 12 months is up a strong 14 percent YOY, standing at 3,879 projects/557,958 rooms, and projects in early planning are down by just 12 projects or less than 1 percent since last year, standing at 2,620 projects/422,816 rooms.

The leading franchise companies in the global construction pipeline by project count are Marriott International with 2,239 projects/377,820 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 1,996 projects/299,676 rooms, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 1,347 projects/203,438 rooms, and Choice Hotels with 536 projects/44,262 rooms. The leading brands for each of these companies are Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 331 projects/35,232 rooms, Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 544 projects/66,381 rooms, IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 605 projects/72,148 rooms, and Choice’s Comfort Suites with 122 projects/10,270 rooms.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top