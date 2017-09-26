The Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Is Growing

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—The total hotel pipeline for every country and market in the world stands at 12,190 projects and 2,029,231 rooms, up 8 percent by projects year over year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics’ Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report. The number of projects under construction is up 9 percent YOY and stands at 5,691 projects/1,048,457 rooms. The number of projects scheduled to begin construction in the next 12 months is up a strong 14 percent YOY, standing at 3,879 projects/557,958 rooms, and projects in early planning are down by just 12 projects or less than 1 percent since last year, standing at 2,620 projects/422,816 rooms.

The leading franchise companies in the global construction pipeline by project count are Marriott International with 2,239 projects/377,820 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 1,996 projects/299,676 rooms, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 1,347 projects/203,438 rooms, and Choice Hotels with 536 projects/44,262 rooms. The leading brands for each of these companies are Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 331 projects/35,232 rooms, Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 544 projects/66,381 rooms, IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 605 projects/72,148 rooms, and Choice’s Comfort Suites with 122 projects/10,270 rooms.