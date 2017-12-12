Home / Daily Feed / The Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Is Growing

The Global Hotel Construction Pipeline Is Growing

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News December 12, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, NH—Lodging Econometrics’ Global Construction Pipeline Trend Report, which compiles the construction pipeline for every country and market in the world, states that the total pipeline stands at 12,427 projects/2,084,940 rooms, up 8 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY).

The number of projects under construction around the globe has increased 9 percent since last year to 5,885 projects/1,086,966 rooms. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months stand at 3,723 projects/538,061 rooms, 6 percent more than last year. Projects in early planning total 2,819 projects/459,913 rooms—up 8 percent YOY.

The franchise companies with the largest number of projects in the Global Construction Pipeline are: Marriott International with 2,274 projects/383,984 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 2,029 projects/305,229 rooms, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 1,339 projects/199,045 rooms, and Choice Hotels with 529 projects/43,121 rooms. The leading brands for each of these companies are: Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 339 projects/36,578 rooms, Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 543 projects/66,887 rooms, IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 616 projects/72,370 rooms, and Choice’s Comfort Suites with 114 projects/9,574 rooms.

Cities in China with the largest pipelines are: Shanghai with 117 projects/24,009 rooms, Guangzhou with 107 projects/25,684 rooms, Chengdu with 93 projects/21,139 rooms, Suzhou with 82 projects/16,550 rooms, and Beijing with 77 projects/13,140 rooms.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE