The Gates Hotel South Beach Unveils Renovation

Miami Beach, Fla.—The Gates Hotel South Beach–a DoubleTree by Hilton property located on Miami’s Collins Avenue—has completed a renovation of its public areas and guestrooms. The redesign includes a reconceptualization of the hotel’s entrance, lobby bar and lounge, and destination pool deck. Officially making its debut to the market, The Gates South Beach will modernize and amplify the South Beach experience through redefined spaces and local partnerships.

The Gates collaborated with New York-based interior and architectural design firm, Dutch East Design and architectural lighting design firm, Focus Lighting to transform the hotel while maintaining the overall foundation.

“Aligning our brand with complementary design partners was key to the hotel’s reinvention,” said Christina Zimmer, senior vice president of design, Highgate. “Our vision lies within creating a uniquely distinct Gates Hotel which incorporates branding elements tailored to the Miami area.”

Honoring its origins as the Anakara Motel, The Gates blends Art Deco-inspired architecture with modern comfort and vintage glamour to pay homage to The Magic City’s community.

“Some important tenets to address in the design were to create intimacy and warmth in the lobby and provide a variety of seating arrangements for positive social dynamics,” said Dieter Cartwright of Dutch East Design. “To eliminate visual noise each individual space is defined based on functionality.”

Now accessible from Collins Avenue, the hotel’s garden pathway is newly paved with local flora and crushed shells to cover plant beds. Guests may enter through Collins Avenue or Liberty Avenue, both of which facilitate incoming traffic. Upon entry, the floor plan allows for ease of flow and circulation from the front door to the reception area. The walnut-colored reception desk with natural stone surfaces matches the perforated carved wooden screen and wood slat ceiling.

Reminiscent of iconic Miami culture, the selected color palette is dusty pink, sea foam, and teal. Utilizing existing architectural elements, the staircase is embellished with two blade walls of concrete breeze block to add a dramatic flair while creating a more intimate, usable space accompanied by a wooden bench with circular cushions for each guest. Stones, two brass-colored alligators, and foliage separate the bench from the staircase.

White oak half-round dowel columns paired with ethereal glass screens create warm undertones to contrast the vibrant color schemes. The once exposed ceiling is subdued with a dark deep teal and layers in solid pastels and other muted tones throughout the public spaces. The lobby bar and lounge are complete with an integrated book display behind the bar and pool table surrounded by variety of lobby seating to serve as an extension to the bar.

The expanded pool deck has custom double-sided cabanas mixed with natural materials and fun fabric. The deck leads to the restaurant and includes lounging areas, a communal table for outdoor dining, and a bar between the pool area and restaurant. Newly launched Mexican-inspired restaurant Agaveros Cantina couples Mexican dishes with more than 100 imported tequilas and mezcals. Additional dining options include the lobby lounge, which offers tapas-style shared plates.

Throughout the hotel is a collection of imagery by award-winning Jorge De La Torriente of De La Gallery in Key West. The 235 guestrooms feature De La images representative of local Miami scenes, adding splashes of color to the headboards and walls.

The hotel also includes an in-room wellness concept, Five Feet to Fitness, so that guests can maintain their routines traveling. The two renovated rooms have eleven different types of fitness equipment and accessories including a stationary bike from Wattbike for indoor-cycling or interval training, and a GymRax training system with touchscreen display, providing equipment tutorials and guided workout routines. Additionally, the guestrooms have meditation chairs, blackout shades, and a selection of protein and hydration beverages as part of restorative health.

“The Gates Gallery of Hotels effortlessly combines unconventional partnerships unique to each location and styled spaces to craft a local and authentic hotel experience,” said Jeff Toscano, senior vice president of lifestyle hotels at Highgate. “Bounded by our local roots, we continue expanding into new markets to unlock more gates.”