The DoubleTree by Hilton Opens Greeley Conference Hotel

DENVER, Colo.–The DoubleTree by Hilton Conference Hotel at Lincoln Park in Greeley opened to serve Northern Colorado’s meeting and event needs. The property also opened Meeker’s Colorado Kitchen & Bar, serving a sustainable menu positioned around food less traveled with locally-sourced fruits, vegetables, and meats.

Located next to Union Colony Civic Center, the hotel is home to Centennial Ballroom which accommodates up to 800 people and the UNC Bears Meeting Room which seats up to 50 guests. In total, the hotel and center have nearly 15,000 square feet of flexible space which can be customized for a variety of event needs.

“We are so pleased to open this beautiful hotel in Greeley. Our team looks forward to providing the finest hospitality for our neighbors and guests from other parts of the world,” said Ann Marie Cole, director of sales.

The décor of the hotel reflects the spirit of a classic Northern Colorado experience. From ranch-based guestroom wall murals to themed suites reflecting the Colorado community, each space within the hotel will immerse the guest in a Colorado experience. A Colorado Rockies Suite will have memorabilia from the team’s ownership. The hotel will also have 16 pieces of artwork commissioned by the hotel’s owners.

Each guestroom comes with WiFi access, a 50-inch HDTV, a coffeemaker, a mini refrigerator, and room service. Suites offer premium bathroom amenities and a king-sized bed. Many rooms offer a connected boardroom and extended seating areas. Other hotel amenities include an onsite wedding specialist, an indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, and business and fitness centers.

In addition to Meeker’s Colorado Kitchen & Bar, which will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the hotel’s F&B will feature local microbreweries and Colorado distilled spirits.

Attractions nearby include Union Colony Civic Center, University of Northern Colorado, Island Grove, Historic Lincoln Park, and Historic Downtown Greeley.