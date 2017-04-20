The Current Iowa to Open Art-Inspired Hotel in Davenport

Davenport, IA – The Current Iowa is the new Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel coming to the Quad Cities this summer. Located in the heart of downtown Davenport, the Current features panoramic views of the Mississippi River and is one block away from The Figge Art Museum. The hotel is slated to open July 5, 2017.

The Current Iowa comprises 78 rooms (including 30 suites) on nine floors, with floors seven and eight dedicated to modern luxury apartments. The Executive Suites have full kitchens as well as washers and dryers to benefit extended stay guests.

Housed in the last building completed by iconic American architect Daniel Burnham, The Current is designed to honor its local roots while providing comforts for the modern traveler. The hotel sourced pieces from many of the Midwest’s premier and emerging artists including Ted Collier, Rob Westrich, Nancy Purington, Emily Christenson, Rowen Schussheim-Anderson and Jennifer Hayes. The hotel also will feature vibrant creations from Hot Glass, an Iowa nonprofit that teaches art and life skills to underprivileged youth. Fashion designer Lori Coulter (founder of Summersalt and Lori Coulter, LLC) helped design the personal assistants guest service uniforms.

The rooftop restaurant, called UP, provides sunset and nighttime views of the Mississippi River. The restaurant offers reserved space for lunch or day-time meeting groups, and is open for breakfast, dinner, and cocktails.

The Current is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, a luxury boutique and lifestyle division, and is owned and managed by Innkeeper Hospitality Services, LLC, which also owns Iowa’s Hotel Blackhawk.