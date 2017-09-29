The Confidante Miami Beach’s $3.5 Million Update

The Confidante Miami Beach has announced the completion of its $3.5 million meeting and event space renovation. With its renovation, The Confidante made technology and design enhancements to nearly all of its 10,000 square feet of indoor multi-functional spaces, which are located on the hotel’s second floor.

With a redesigned layout, the hotel’s largest function room, Century Ballroom (2,000 square feet), features new technology, including a wireless connect LCD projector and 18-foot drop-down screen, plush, colorful geometric carpeting throughout, as well as a sleek pre-function area. The room can accommodate up to 150 guests for various formats of meetings and events, from large-scale receptions to conference-style meetings.

Seven newly constructed breakout rooms, accommodating from 10 to 30 people, are outfitted with 85 or 98-inch flat panel touchscreen TVs, induction cooktops for seamless catering and ample space to accommodate a variety of set-up styles.

Enhanced with new built-in screen technology, Tarleton Room (1,240 square feet) features natural daylight and Miami Beach city views. This meeting room is perfect for medium sized gatherings or breakout space. Also located among the second floor’s event space, the unique, mid-century styled Crown Room and Crown Annex are adjacent to Century Ballroom and also fitted with new induction cooktops, making the space ideal for cocktail receptions, board meetings and more.

In addition to the renovated indoor meeting and event space, the beachfront hotel’s backyard and pool area offers 5,000 square feet of flexible outdoor space to accommodate upscale events and functions of up to 1,000 people. Late last year, the hotel renovated and reopened its historic freestanding Spanish-style backyard bungalow, The 1930s House. Originally built as a single-family home in the 1930s, the private function space is ideal for cocktail receptions after a long day of meetings, farewell dinners, welcome receptions and more.