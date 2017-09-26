The Blackburn Inn Planned for Spring 2018 in Staunton, Virginia

STAUNTON, VA—The Blackburn Inn, LLC and Retro Hospitality announced that the Blackburn Inn, a locally-owned, 49-room luxury boutique hotel, is slated to open in downtown Staunton, Virginia in late Spring 2018. The Jeffersonian-style building will aim to entice both leisure and business travelers.

“At The Blackburn Inn, we will create a home away from home for both guests and visitors and celebrate the history of Staunton and our historic site,” said owner Robin Miller. “We are thankful for both the state and federal historic tax credits which made this project financially feasible.”

Designed by Thomas Blackburn, master builder and protégé of Thomas Jefferson, and originally constructed in 1828, The Blackburn Inn honors the original architecture. Interior design firm A Concept 2 Design developed a design profile that acts as a backdrop to key historic components throughout the hotel. A neutral color pallet and textural layers of fabrics and finishes further elevate signature structures such as wide corridors and hallway arches, vaulted ceilings, and an original wood staircase that provides access to the rooftop atrium with 360-degree views of downtown Staunton. Project architect Bruce Shirley, of Apex Design, worked alongside the interior designer to restore the property back to its true glory.

Other notable design elements that pay homage to the story of The Blackburn Inn include original heart pine floors, an antique style drafting table as the reception desk, and artwork inspired by Thomas Blackburn. The Blackburn Inn will also work with local and regional artisans to showcase bold designs and accessories throughout the hotel to align with Staunton’s emerging art scene.

The 49 guestrooms and suites will include intricate molding that has been in place for centuries, large bathrooms with barn-style glass doors, and rain showers. Four of the premiere-level rooms will also have soaking tubs.

“We foresee hosting many community events which will directly benefit Staunton and all of Augusta County,” said Paul Cooper, president of Retro Hospitality. “We envision many strategic partnerships with local small businesses as we develop room packages focusing on the arts and music, history, outdoor recreation, and Staunton’s incredible culinary scene.”

The Blackburn Inn will also be home to a 16-seat indoor bistro and bar with an outdoor terrace and columned front porch. Menu items will be locally-sourced with a beverage program that has Virginia wines, beers, and ciders. The property also boasts multiple alcoves in the grand hallways for wine and cheese tastings from local purveyors. A front lobby tea parlor will offer coffee, tea, and breakfast pastries from a local bakery.