The Best U.S. Cities for 2017 Winter Holiday Travel

The Old Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder, wetter, and snowier winter season and WalletHub has released a list of the best winter destinations for travelers, whether they’re looking to embrace the cold or escape to warmth.

The 2017 Best Winter Holiday Destinations report ranks U.S. cities based on cost and convenience, comparing more than 60 of the largest metro areas across the country and grouping them by warm and cold weather. Each destination was analyzed based on 32 key metrics, primarily the expense and hassle of traveling to each location but also other indicators, such as weather forecasts, safety, and variety of activities.

Other insights from the analysis include the price of hotel rooms for these destinations. Among cold destinations, Albuquerque, New Mexico, has the lowest price for a three-star hotel room, $37, which is 2.6 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $98.

Best Cold Destinations for Winter Travel

1. Chicago, Ill.

2. Portland, Ore.

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Pittsburgh, Pa.

5. New York, NY..

6. Seattle, Wash.

7. Minneapolis, Minn.

8. Philadelphia, Pa.

9. Boston, Mass.

10. Denver, Colo.

Best Warm Destinations for Winter Travel

1. Orlando, Fla.

2. Las Vegas, Nev.

3. San Diego, Calif.

4. Austin, Texas

5. Los Angeles, Calif.

6. Houston, Texas

7. San Antonio, Texas

8. San Francisco, Calif.

9. Tucson, Ariz.

10. New Orleans, La.