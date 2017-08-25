The Best Place for TVs in Guestrooms

TVs are a staple in hotel guestrooms across all segments. However, whether a TV is the centerpiece of the room or strategically hidden away in a cabinet varies. While TVs have grown flatter, they’ve also increased in width—the average TV is 42 inches across. So where should the TV go when designing guestrooms? The best places are typically central locations where it can be viewed from a bed, a desk, and other areas where guests will typically be positioned. Sound, viewing angles, internet connection, and glare are other considerations. Read about hoteliers’ recommendations for TV placement here.