The Asia Pacific Hotel Pipeline Excluding China Is Growing

The most recent Asia Pacific construction pipeline report from Lodging Econometrics shows that the total pipeline excluding China has grown by 10 percent year-over-year (YOY), reaching 1,688 projects/342,670 rooms.

The number of projects under construction in the pipeline is up 3 percent YOY to 894 projects/190,392 rooms. The number of projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is up 29 percent YOY (368 projects/74,981 rooms), while the number of projects in early planning stages is up 9 percent YOY (426 projects/77,297 rooms).

The top hotel companies in the Asia Pacific construction pipeline, excluding China, are AccorHotels with 245 projects/52,487 rooms, Marriott International with 239 projects/55,113 rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 125 projects/29,042 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies is Accor’s Ibis Styles with 56 projects/11,943 rooms, Courtyard by Marriott with 30 projects/6,209 rooms, and IHG’s Holiday Inn with 50 projects/13,249 rooms.

The top three countries with the most hotels in the pipeline, excluding China, are Indonesia with 407 projects/70,241 rooms, India with 239 projects/37,927 rooms, and South Korea with 160 projects/33,553 rooms. Cities with the largest pipelines are Seoul, South Korea, with 137 projects/25,784 rooms, Jakarta, Indonesia, with 104 projects/20,266 rooms, and Tokyo, Japan, with 51 projects/12,814 rooms.