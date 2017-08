Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc in Texas along the Gulf Coast, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. With many displaced people staying in hotels and motels, Texas Governor Greg Abbot has announced that Harvey victims, as well as relief workers, will be exempt from paying hotel occupancy taxes for two weeks. Houston, the eighth-largest hotel market in the United States, has been hit particularly hard by the storm and has had to close many of the city’s hotels. To read more, click here.