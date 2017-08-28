Home / Daily Feed / Texas Hotels Prepare for Hurricane Evacuees

Texas Hotels Prepare for Hurricane Evacuees

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 28, 2017

Hurricane Harvey is driving evacuees inland and hoteliers in cities like Austin are preparing for these guests in a number of ways. Many hotels are reducing their rates and softening animal policies to accommodate guests in emergency situations. Others are recognizing the need to take families’ minds off the storm by providing board games and other complimentary amenities to make guests feel more at home. Read about how hoteliers and hospitality companies in Austin are responding to the hurricane here.

