Tennessee’s Black Fox Lodge to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–This summer, Black Fox Lodge in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. will join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a portfolio of vibrant, upscale hotels that offer travelers independent lodging experiences combined with value and reliability.

The 178-room property will remain open to the public as minor renovations are completed and expects to officially open as a branded Tapestry property by August 2018. Anticipated as the tenth addition to the Tapestry Collection, the 3.5-acre Black Fox Lodge features 1,000 feet of riverfront property along the Little Pigeon River with a 5,000-square-foot full-service bar and restaurant on site.

“Black Fox Lodge has everything we look for in a Tapestry Collection hotel–its amenities and ideal location make it a perfect match for this new and exciting brand,” Matt Wehling, senior vice president, U.S. & Canada Development, Hilton, says.

Located less than a half-mile from the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, Black Fox Lodge is a popular choice for groups attending events at the convention center. The property also includes 4,500 feet of event space, a resort-style pool with slide, and scenic views of the Smoky Mountains.

“We are honored to have been selected for this respected hotel collection,” comments Will Schaedle, director of acquisitions and development of Chartwell Hospitality, which developed Black Fox Lodge from inception to completion and manages the property. “The Hilton brand brings even more prestige to our property and allows us to offer guests upgraded amenities in the same picturesque atmosphere.”