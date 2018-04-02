WABAN, Mass.—Holiday Inn Express and Marriott hotels have the highest customer experience ratings in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers.

Out of the 20 hospitality companies included in this year’s ratings, Holiday Inn Express and Marriott tied for the top spot. Each earned a score of 78 percent and came in 34th place overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries. Hampton Inn secured the third place spot among hotels with a rating of 76 percent and an overall rank of 51st.

Overall, the hotel industry averaged a 70 percent rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings and came in seventh place out of 20 industries. The average rating of the industry declined by 0.6 percentage-points between 2017 and 2018, dropping from 70.2 percent to 69.6 percent. Airbnb’s customer experience rating fell below the industry’s average rating at 67 percent.

The ratings of all hospitality companies in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings are as follows:

Holiday Inn Express: 78 percent

Marriott: 78 percent

Hampton Inn: 76 percent

Hilton: 74 percent

Courtyard By Marriott: 73 percent

Residence Inn: 73 percent

Hyatt: 72 percent

Wyndham: 71 percent

Best Western: 71 percent

Holiday Inn: 70 percent

Sheraton: 69 percent

La Quinta Inn: 68 percent

Super 8: 67 percent

Fairfield Inn: 66 percent

Crowne Plaza: 65 percent

Comfort Inn: 64 percent

Quality Inn: 62 percent

Motel 6: 57 percent

Days Inn: 56 percent

“Every year there’s a battle across hotel chains for the customer experience crown, but we have to give special credit to Marriott for being at or near the top since 2011,” Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group, says.

Now in its eighth year of publication, the Temkin Experience Ratings evaluates 318 companies across 20 industries: airlines, auto dealers, banks, computer & tablet makers, credit card issuers, fast food chains, health plans, hotels & rooms, insurance carriers, investment firms, parcel delivery services, rental cars & transport, retailers, software firms, streaming media, supermarket chains, TV & appliance makers, TV/Internet service providers, utilities, and wireless carriers.

To generate these ratings, Temkin Group asked 10,000 U.S. consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: success (can you do what you want to do?), effort (how easy is it to work with the company?), and emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). Temkin Group then averaged these three scores to produce each company’s Temkin Experience Rating.