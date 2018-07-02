Technology Innovations for the Future: What To Expect in Room Attendance Efficiency

Guestroom cleaning is one area where advances in technology have far surpassed their implementation. While the vast majority of hotels still rely on handwritten and computer-generated room assignment lists, expect this to change in the future. Here is a glimpse at what to expect in room attendance efficiency.

Smartphones

Each housekeeper will be issued a GPS-enabled smartphone that will provide live-time updates from the hotel’s property management system. When a guest checks out, the room attendant will be notified. The smartphone will also enable two-way communication with the housekeeping manager and guest service request office. The attendant can also text for maintenance or engineering support. These devices will also offer a panic alarm and will record the attendant’s exact location to foster safety and track productivity. Housekeepers will also be able to update a room’s status directly on the smart device.

Electronic Passkeys

Smartphones will serve yet another purpose—an electronic pass key. Smartphones afford more security than master keys, as they are not easily lost or misplaced and can only be unlocked via thumbprint, retina scan, facial recognition, or an assigned multi-digit passcode unique to each

housekeeper.

Robotic Vacuums

Room attendants will no longer spend time vacuuming guestroom floors with traditional electric vacuums. Instead, rechargeable battery-operated robotic vacuums will be the norm.

About the Author

Dr. William D. Frye is an Associate Professor in the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Niagara University and co-author of AH&LEI’s housekeeping textbook Managing Housekeeping Operations.