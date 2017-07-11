Targeted Training Improves Hospitality Skills

In general, hoteliers have turned their training focus toward the technological upgrades that keep their properties on the cutting edge. However, soft skills are just as important as technology, perhaps even more so, when creating a warm, hospitable environment for guests. That’s why many hotels have started to implement training programs that specifically target soft skills, including how to interact with repeat guests, connect with local businesses, and become well-versed in nearby tourist attractions and restaurants. Read more about the hotels taking on this kind of training to improve their guest relations here.