Survey Reveals Items Most Often Left in Hotel Rooms

According to a new survey released by G6 Hospitality, more than half of travelers admit to leaving items in a hotel room.

Kelton Global’s study, “Motel 6 Left Behind Survey,” found that 29 percent of Americans are more likely to leave a belonging behind than take a hotel item home.

The six most commonly left behind items are clothing, toiletries, electronic devices and chargers, jewelry, underwear, and hair styling tools. According to the study, 35 percent of Americans have returned to a hotel to retrieve forgotten items.

Millennials admit to leaving far more behind than older generations, as they have left four items behind in past travels, while older Americans have only forgotten three items in their lifetimes.

To learn more findings from the study, view the infographic here.