SureStay Plus by Best Western Opens in Elizabethtown, Pa.

Elizabethtown, Pa.—The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabethtown Hershey is opening its doors in Elizabethtown, Pa. The property opening is part of SureStay Hotel Group’s expansion across the United States. In addition, the brand recently opened its first property in Canada as well—SureStay Hotel by Best Western Chilliwack.

SureStay Plus properties aim to provide guests with an experience they can count on and the amenities today’s travelers have come to expect. Located at 147 Merts Drive, the new Elizabethtown property has 81 guestrooms and one suite, each with a microwave and mini-fridge. Additional offerings include a complimentary hot breakfast as well as free wireless internet throughout the hotel. The property’s location is a short drive from notable attractions including Hersheypark, Dutch Wonderland, Amish Country, and the Masonic Villages.

“We welcome the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabethtown Hershey as the latest exciting addition to our growing SureStay Hotels brand,” Shane Platt, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group, says. “The many travelers that look forward to visiting the Elizabethtown/Hershey area for all of its notable attractions now have even more to look forward to with this exceptional new lodging option.”

“We promise guests the quality and service they expect in a hotel, along with the amenities they want free high-speed internet throughout the hotel, complimentary breakfast–all at a fair, affordable rate,” Rose Shaffer, general manager of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabethtown Hershey, says. “Travelers who want a home-away-from-home can be sure about their stay at the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabethtown.”