SureStay Hotel Group Plans To Double Its Current Portfolio

PHOENIX–Best Western Hotels & Resorts marked its one year anniversary of its SureStay Hotel Group franchise model by announcing that the brand eclipsed 33 global properties and has a pipeline of 44 hotels. The group is comprised of three brands with a quality-centric structure: SureStay Hotel by Best Western, a classic economy brand, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western, a premium economy brand, and SureStay Collection by Best Western, a lower-midscale soft brand. The brand provides a migration path to hoteliers, giving them the option to enhance guest experience at a property without the high cost of a redesign program. Properties must maintain a minimum 3.5 TripAdvisor rating and agree to a satisfaction guarantee and unannounced QA assessment. The brand aims to create consumer relevance and confidence through quality and care.

“SureStay Hotel Group is one of the fastest growing hotel brands in North America, and it is garnering the interest of developers overseas,” said David Kong, president and CEO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “SureStay was launched to take the leadership position in the economy segment; and with the growing momentum the brand is experiencing, it is evident SureStay’s future is bright.”

SureStay hotels also receive Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ preferred OTA commission rates, scale and global distribution, global reservation system, loyalty program, and desktop and mobile websites. The company is also waiving the royalty fee for the first 200 applications.

The majority of applicants for SureStay hotels migrated to the brand as a means of repositioning their hotels, often as a result of new ownership or major renovations. Best Western conversions also make up a portion of the applicants. SureStay hotels have opened in locations throughout North America including Buffalo, Wyoming; Bellevue, Nebraska; Poteau, Oklahoma; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Mission, Texas; Lombard, Illinois; Williamsport, Pennsylvania; and Helen, Georgia. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 opened recently in the heart of downtown Bangkok. The brand has also taken off in Sweden, with seven properties already active and another four in the pipeline.

“We are thrilled with how positively the market is responding to our SureStay hotel brand,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “It’s amazing to think that we began this journey just one year ago and we already have properties in 20 states and three countries. It has been quite an experience and we remain inspired to make SureStay the choice for millions of business and leisure travelers as they make their next travel decision.”