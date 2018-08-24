Stratosphere Renovates Guestrooms and Introduces New Amenities

LAS VEGAS–Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower has announced a complete makeover of its guestrooms with remodeled décor, new furniture, and new amenities. The first phase of the remodel, comprised of three floors totaling 252 rooms, will introduce the new ‘Elevate’ series, available to guests by the end of the month.

The contemporary, fresh design wraps the rooms in a palette inspired by the sky that is the backdrop for the 1,149-foot-tall Stratosphere Tower, from pale sky blue upholstery to storm cloud grey carpet. Architectural firm Friedmutter Group incorporates technology and efficiency into the new design with a halo-lit custom headboard, integrated storage cubbies in the beds, and integral charging stations equipped with USB ports on each of the side tables.

A fully upholstered bed frame holds the new mattress and box spring and matches the custom bed cushions in midnight blue velvet. Cordless phones allow access to Stratosphere’s 24/7 concierge services. Every room will be equipped with a 55” TV with accessible HDMI ports along with a custom entertainment console and complimentary WiFi.

The bathroom has been completely redesigned for efficiency, comfort, and practicality, with new wood and a translucent pocket door for privacy. A new built-in vanity has face-lit mirrors with a warm LED glow, an integrated sink and faucet, and a shelf above the counter. New walk-in showers, lined with large format porcelain tile with modern shower glass walls, and upgraded fixtures finish the clean, contemporary design of the restrooms.

Additional amenities include an in-room refrigerator, safe, and designated work area, as well as a courtesy coffee maker, full-length dressing mirror, and luggage storage shelf.